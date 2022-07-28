Rox Split Day/Night Doubleheader with Honkers

The Rox split a pair of games with Rochester at Joe Faber Field Wednesday in St. Cloud. St. Cloud won the afternoon game 9-5 before falling in the night cap 8-6. In the afternoon game the Rox came from down 3-0 in the 6th inning with a 5-run 6th inning, a 3-run 7th inning and a single run in the 8th inning to prevail 9-5.

Ike Mezzenga had 3 hits, a home run, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs, Ethan Mann added a hit and 3 RBIs, and O'Neil Burgos chipped in a solo home run for the Rox. Jacob Moskowitz allowed 3 earned runs in 2 innings of relief but earned the win for St. Cloud.

In the night cap Rochester scored 4 1st inning runs and added 3 runs in the 6th inning to prevail. John Nett went 2-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI, Ike Mezzenga had 2 hits and 1 RBI and Garrett Pennington added a solo home run for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 13-7 in the 2nd half of the season and is 3 games back of Willmar for first place in the 2nd half North Division Standings. Willmar has won 7 straight games.

The Rox are at home against Waterloo tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.