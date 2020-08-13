Rox Escape Willmar With 4-3 Win

WILLMAR - The Willmar Stingers were able to load the bases in the 9th inning, but closer Blake Stelzer forced a game ending 4-6-3 double play and the St. Cloud Rox defeated the Stingers 4-3. Starting pitcher Luke Albright was the story of the game for St. Cloud after a terrific performance on the mound. The right hander pitched 5 innings, giving up 2 runs and was one strikeout shy of tying the team record for a single game, finishing with 12 K's.

The Rox got the scoring started in the top of the first inning after Jordan Barth notched an RBI with a ground out, then 2 innings later Ben Norman delivered the biggest hit of the night with a 2 run home run, his second of the season. St. Cloud was then able to add a much needed insurance run in the eighth inning thanks to a Willmar error.

The win improved St. Cloud's record to 23-12 and they play next on Sunday at home against the Mankato Moon Dogs. Game time is at 4:05 PM with pregame starting at 3:35 PM on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.