Rox Ride Big 5th Inning in 4-2 Win Over Rochester

The St. Cloud Rox were able to improve their record to 12-10 after a 4-2 win over the Rochester Honkers in St. Cloud on Thursday night. The Rox did all of their damage in the 5th inning, which was enough to pick up the victory. Nick Marinconz got the scoring started with a 2 run double, Jack Kelly added a run with a sacrifice fly right after that and Collin Montez added another insurance run with another double a few batters later.

Picking up the win was starter Luke Albright, who pitched 5 innings of 1 run ball to earn his first win of the year. Blake Stelzer picked up his 4th save with a scoreless 9th inning.

St. Cloud will stay home this weekend, hosting Willmar on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 PM with the pregame starting at 6:35 PM. Catch the action on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.