Rox Decrease Magic Number to 2 After Win in Rochester

ROCHESTER - The St. Cloud Rox were able to ride a big 5th inning on Tuesday night as they took down the Rochester Honkers 9-3. St. Cloud put the game away in that inning thanks to three bases loaded walks, followed by a 3 run double from Ben Norman.

Landon Bourassa got the start for St. Cloud, going 4 innings while giving up runs 2 runs. Josh Gainer earned the win after pitching 2 innings and Brandon White picked up the 3 inning save, striking out 5 and not allowing a run.

The win improved St. Cloud's record to 26-12 and they lead the Waterloo Bucks in winning percentage in the Minnesota - Iowa pod in the Northwoods League. The Rox and Honkers play again in the second to last game of the season on Wednesday in Rochester, game time scheduled for 6:35 PM. Pregame starts at 6:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.