Rox Split With Stingers, Head To Minot

The St. Cloud Rox split a pair of close games with the Willmar Stingers Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. The Stingers took game one 3-2, while the Rox took the nightcap 6-5.

Game one was a pitcher's duel that saw Willmar hold a 1-0 lead through seven innings. After the Stingers added two more runs in the bottom of the eighth, the Rox rallied for a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning.

Augusto Mungarrieta started the comeback push with a leadoff double and a pair of subsequent walks loaded the bases with nobody out.

Nolan Geislinger was hit by a pitch to score Mungarrieta, making the score 3-1, before Tanner Recchio flew out to shallow left field for the first out of the inning.

Austin Haley drew a walk to make it a one-run game, but Dominic Smaldino grounded into a double play to end the threat- and the game.

GAME TWO

The Rox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game two with four runs in the second inning, highlighted by Recchio's two-run double and a Brady Ballinger RBI single.

The Stingers threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring a pair of runs before being shut down by Rox closer Brandon Jaenke. Jaenke, who entered the game with runners on first and third and one out, picked up his sixth save of the season.

The Rox will play at Minot on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports. The Rox next home game is scheduled for Monday at Joe Faber Field.