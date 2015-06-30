Rox Split Doubleheader Monday

The Rox split a day/night doubleheader in Mankato Monday, losing game one 13-11 before bouncing back with a 3-1 win in game two. St. Cloud is now 19-14 on the season.

The MoonDogs jumped out to a 12-3 lead after five innings of game one before the Rox mounted a comeback. St. Cloud scored two runs in the sixth inning and six more in the eighth to cut their deficit to two runs, but could not find the tying run.

Every Rox batter tallied a hit in game two's 8-4 win, and Reese Gregory earned the win by pitching seven strong innings. Gregory allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out six.

Austin Athmann finished the doubleheader 5-10 with nine runs batted in, including two home runs.

The Rox are at Alexandria Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on AM 1390 The Fan.