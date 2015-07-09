Rox Sneak Past Blue Anchors Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox topped the Alexandria Blue Anchors 2-1 Wednesday night at Joe Faber Field to earn a split in the two game series. The Rox improve to 7-1 on the second half of the season and 26-16 overall.

Zach Pop picked up the win for the Rox after throwing 6.2 innings and allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts.

The Rox host the Duluth Huskies Thursday night at Joe Faber Field. Pregame coverage on AM 1390 The Fan begins at 6:35 PM, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05.