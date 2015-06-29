Rox Set To Play Two In Mankato Monday

The Rox are set to travel to Mankato Monday for a day/night doubleheader with the Moondogs at Franklin Rogers Park. St. Cloud had a rare off-day Sunday.

The Rox are currently tied for third place in the Northwoods League's North Division with a record of 18-13 on the season. The Willmar Stingers are in first place with a record of 21-11, followed by Rochester at 19-13 (two games back). St. Cloud is tied with the Duluth Huskies in third place.

Game one Monday begins at 1:05 on AM 1390 The Fan, with pregame coverage getting underway at 12:35. Game two is set for 7:05, with pregame coverage set for 6:35.