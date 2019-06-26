Rox Run Winning Streak to 6

The St. Cloud Rox ran their winning streak to 6 games after a 9-3 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats in St. Cloud on Wednesday night.

Justin Simanek got the start for the Rox and only allowed 1 run on 3 hits in 5 innings work. He also added 4 strikeouts and picked up his first win of the season.

The Rox jumped out to a 5-1 lead early after a Garett Delano RBI single in the first inning and a big 2 run home run from Landon Stephens in the fifth. Brett Bonar added a 2 run single in the seventh, while Delano and Stephens picked up their second and third RBI's of the night an inning later to put the game away and clinch St. Cloud's 18th win of the season.

St. Cloud continues their home stand on Thursday when the Waterloo Bucks come to town for a 2 game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm with pregame starting at 6:35 pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.