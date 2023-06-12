Border Cats Too Much For Rox Sunday

The Rox lost 7-4 at home to the Thunder Bay Border Cats Sunday to fall to 9-5 on the season. Thunder Bay struck early with 4 runs in the 2nd inning. St. Cloud came back with single runs in the 3rd and 4th innings but the Border Cats expanded their lead to 5-2 in the 7th inning and 7-2 in the 9th. The Rox scored 2 runs in the 9th inning but came up short.

St. Cloud was led offensively by Ben Vujovich going 2-3 with 2 runs scored, and Ike Mezzenga went 2-4 with a run and 1 RBI. Kolten Smith threw the first 2 innings with 3 hits, 3 walks and 4 earned runs allowed for St. Cloud.

The Rox continue the series with Thunder Bay but this time on the road when they play tonight at 5:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 5:05.