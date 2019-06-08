Rox edge Honkers In 10 Innings

The St. Cloud Rox took down the Honkers 9-8 in 10 innings in Rochester on Saturday night. The game winning hit came of the bat of Ben Carew, who hit a 2 run home run in the top half of the 10th and lifted the Rox to their 5th win of the season.

Garett Delano also added a 2 run shot and had 3 RBI's on the night. Garrett Nielson and Tyler Finke got the Rox in front with RBI singles in the 4th inning and Jordan Barth added a go ahead single in the 8th.

Trae Robertson got the start for St. Cloud and went 5 shutout innings, only allowing 1 hit and 3 walks while netting 6 strikeouts. Blake Stelzer, allowed a run in the bottom of the 10th, but got out of the inning and earned the win for the Rox.

St. Cloud comes home Sunday to take on the Willmer Stingers at 4:05pm at Joe Faber Field. Pregame is at 3:35pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.