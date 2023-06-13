Rox Outscore Border Cats 10-2

The St. Cloud Rox posted their 10th win of the season with a 10-2 win at Thunder Bay against the Border Cats Monday night. St. Cloud scored 7 1st inning runs and added single runs in the 6th, 7th and 9th innings.

Kyle Jackson went 3-5 with a home run, 2 runs scored and 4 RBIs, John Nett went 2-3 with a run scored, Ripken Reese went 2-4 with a run scored and Ozzie Pratt had 2 hits and 1 RBI for St. Cloud.

Cade Lommel threw 5 innings with 1 earned run allowed and 7 strikeouts to get the win. Kolby Gartner threw the final 4 innings to grab the save.

The Rox are 2 games back of Willmar for first place in the Great Plains West Division. Willmar has won 6 straight. The Rox play at Thunder Bay today at 10:05 this morning, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 9:35.