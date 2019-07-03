Rox Strike Early, Win 3-1 in Thunder Bay

The St. Cloud Rox took down the Thunder Bay Border Cats 3-1 in Canada on Wednesday night, improving their record to 21-15 on the season.

St. Cloud opened the scoring in the 2nd inning with a Brett Bonar solo home run, then retook the lead in the 3rd after Jordan Barth knocked in a run with a double. Landon Stephens knocked Barth in a pitch later with a single and that was all the Rox needed to get the win.

Getting the start for the Rox was Carter Bosch. He went 6 strong innings, only allowing a single run off 3 hits while racking up 8 strikeouts. Kevin Davis pitched a shutout 7th inning and Pedro Garcia picked up the 2 inning save for St. Cloud.

The Rox and Border Cats finish their 2 game series Thursday in Thunder Bay at 6:05 pm. Pregame starts at 5:35 pm and can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.