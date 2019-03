The St. Cloud Rox beat the Rochester Honkers 7-0 Sunday evening at Joe Faber Field. The Rox improve to 5-10 on the second half of the season, and 30-21 overall, with the win.

Shane Selman and Michael Busch each had three runs batted in for the Rox, while three pitchers combined to allow just three hits and a pair of walks.

The Rox will host Thunder Bay Monday night at Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.