Rox Return With Sunday Win

The St. Cloud Rox didn't show any rust from a pair of off-days Sunday in a convincing 9-1 win over Mankato at Joe Faber Field. The Rox are now 24-12 on the season.

The Rox broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with a Mankato error allowing Jack Kelly to score. St. Cloud would add two runs in the seventh inning before pulling away with a six-run eighth inning.

Zane Mills was great in his start for St. Cloud, tossing eight scoreless innings and allowing no walks and just two hits while striking out ten MoonDogs. Mills is now 3-0 on the season with a 0.58 earned run average.

The Rox will host Mankato again Monday night at Joe Faber Field. The Rox can be heard all season long on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.