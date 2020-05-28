Rox Release ‘Readiness Plan’ To Return To Field

The St. Cloud Rox released a detailed plan to return to the field this summer. Any return to action will still have to be approved by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

The Rox plan includes increased sanitation throughout Joe Faber Field, including daily disinfecting of heavily used surfaces and hand sanitizing areas throughout the ballpark.

Employees will be required to wear masks throughout the game and gloves when handing items to guests, while also limiting physical contact when possible.

Seating will promote social distancing, with every other row kept empty and most tickets sold as general admission so fans may spread out.

The Northwoods League announced its season would begin next month in Bismarck, North Dakota. Three teams will play a round-robin format for 72 games.

The rest of the league, which has teams in Canada, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and North Dakota, will have to wait for their respective government's go-ahead to get underway.