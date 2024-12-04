Rox Promote Thiesse to Vice President

The St. Cloud Rox have announced that Rachel Thiesse has been promoted to the position of Vice President. Thiesse is entering her seventh season with the Rox. Thiesse most recently was an Assistant General Manager after three years in Promotions beginning as a Rox intern in 2019.

Thiesse is originally from Becker, she received her ungraduated degree from St. Cloud State University and her graduate degree in Sports Management from Concordia University-St. Paul. Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner...

“Rachel’s leadership, work ethic, and passion for the Rox is extraordinary. She has proven to have an unmatched dedication to the Rox organization and the overall fan experience,”

Thiesse’s role with the team is overseeing ticketing, merchandising, promotions, and marketing, along with being the chief administrator for the Rox Community Foundation.

St. Cloud Rox games can be heard again in 2025 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.