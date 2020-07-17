Rox Play By Play Broadcaster Evan Hughes [PODCAST]

Evan Hughes is back for a third season behind the mic with the St. Cloud Rox in 2020. The Rox can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.

Hughes joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to discuss his reasons for returning for a third season, some of the challenges the team is facing with the pandemic looming, which city he will miss visiting this season with the shortened schedule, where he sees the Northwoods League in five years and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.