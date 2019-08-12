Rox Outscored Thunder Bay; Start Playoffs Monday

Thunder Bay -- The St. Cloud Rox closed the regular season Sunday with a 16-9 win over Thunder Bay in Canada. The Rox scored had 2 big inning where they scored 5 runs in the 4th inning before posting 6 runs in the 7th inning.

Zach Elliott led the Rox offensively going 3-6 with a run scored and 5 RBIs, Parker Smejkal had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs and Andrew Garcia drove in a pair of runs.

J.T. Barnes threw 6 innings with 9 hits and 4 earned runs allowed to get the win. The Rox close the regular season with a record of 44-28.

St. Cloud will host Willmar at 7:05 tonight in Game 1 of the best of 3 1st round series in the Great Plains West division. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports with the pregame starting at 6:35. Game 2 of the series will be played in Willmar at 7:05 Tuesday night.