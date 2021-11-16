The Vikings Making the Playoffs? Find Out If Jim Souhan Thinks so

The Minnesota Vikings are 4-5 after beating the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday 27-20. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the NFC is very competitive for the last 2 playoff spots. New Orleans at 5-4 is holding the 2nd wildcard spot with Carolina at 5-5 holding the 3rd and last wildcard spot in the NFC. The Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers are 4-5.

Even though the Vikings and 49ers are currently on the outside looking in for last 2 playoff spots Jim Souhan feels the Vikings and 49ers will overtake New Orleans and Carolina to snag the last 2 spots. Other teams in contention include the Philadelphia Eagles at 4-6.

The Vikings remaining Schedule:

November 21 vs. Green Bay, noon (WJON)

November 28 at San Francisco, 3:25 (WJON)

December 5 at Detroit, noon (WJON)

December 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 7:20 (WJON)

December 20 at Chicago, 7:15 (WJON)

December 26 vs. L.A. Rams, noon (WJON)

January 2 at Green Bay, 7:20 (WJON)

January 9 vs. Chicago, noon (WJON)

If you'd like to listen to my conversation today with Jim it is available below. My daily conversations with Jim Souhan are available where ever you access podcast. Search for WJON and Jim Souhan.