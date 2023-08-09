Rox Down Huskies, Clinch a Playoff Spot

The St. Cloud Rox fell behind early 1-0 in the 2nd inning but scored 9 unanswered runs to win 9-1 over Duluth at home Tuesday night. The win gives the Rox a playoff spot as they still pursue the 2nd half title in the Great Plains West Division. The Rox are 1 1/2 games back of Willmar but since Willmar also won the first half the Rox by virtue of the overall record have clinched a playoff spot.

St. Cloud scored 2 3rd inning runs, added 4 runs in the 4th inning, 1 run in the 7th inning and 2 runs in the 8th inning. Haiden Hunt went 2-4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI, Kevin Butler went 3-4 with 3 runs scored, Jose Gonzalez and Sawyer Smith each had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 1 RBI for the Rox.

Tommy Gross started the game on the mound for St. Cloud and threw 6 2/3 innings with 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 8 strikeouts to get the win.

The Rox still have 4 regular season games remaining including a home game tonight with Minot at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05. The Rox will likely host Willmar in Game 1 of their best of 3 series with the Stingers Sunday at 4:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 3:35.