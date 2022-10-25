High School Football Results October 25

Section 8AAAAA

Alexandria 35, Tech 6

Sartell-St. Stephen 33, Bemidji 21

(Sartell will play at Sauk Rapids at 2pm Saturday. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM)

Section 8AAAA

Little Falls 13, Apollo 12

Section 5AAA

Foley 38, Spectrum 12

Annandale 35, Cathedral 28

Section 5AA

Kimball 40, ACGC 0

Paynesville 40, Holdingford 22

Section 6AAA

Albany 59, Minnewaska 12

Section 4A

Upsala-Swanville 50, Benson 28

BBE 22, LPGE 14

Section 2AAA

Litchfield 12, Rockford 6

Section 6AAAA

Orono 42, Big Lake 6

Section 4AA

St. Agnes 35, Maple Lake 0

