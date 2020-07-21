Rox Outlast Bucks Monday

The St. Cloud Rox beat the Waterloo Bucks 5-4 in 11 innings Monday night at Riverfront Stadium. The Rox are now 8-7 on the season.

Jordan Barth (Augustana) hit a two-out, two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game at three. The teams traded runs in extra inning, with the game ending on an outfield assist at home plate by Rox left fielder Ben Norman.

The Rox had just five hits as a team, including doubles from Barth, Delano and Norman.

The Rox will play at Waterloo again Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.