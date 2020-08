The St. Cloud Rox enter the home stretch of the 2020 season in the hunt for a pennant with a 22-11 record on the season.

Outfielder Ben Norman joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" to talk about playing baseball at Iowa, his history with baseball, what it's like living with a host family, his hitting philosophies and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.