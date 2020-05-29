Rox Manager Augie Rodriguez [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox were set to open the home portion of their schedule Friday night at Joe Faber Field. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the opener has been postponed indefinitely.

Rox manager Augie Rodriguez joined WJON on Friday to discuss how he is dealing with the lack of baseball, his optimism regarding the upcoming season being played, the Northwoods League beginning play in North Dakota and Friday's "At-Home Opener" the team is hosting on Facebook.

