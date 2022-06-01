Rox Improve to 2-0 With Win at Waterloo

The St. Cloud Rox are 2-0 after posting a 5-3 win at Waterloo Tuesday night. The Rox scored 2 runs in the 6th inning to break the 3-all tie. Josh Cowden had 3 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs and Charlie Condon added a 2-run homerun for St. Cloud. Kaden Krowka started the game on the mound for the Rox and threw 3 innings with 1 earned run allowed. Logan Herrera threw 2 scoreless innings to earn the win in relief.

The Rox will play at La Crosse against the Loggers at 6:35 tonight, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.