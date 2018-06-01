Rox Home Opener Tonight

The St. Cloud Rox host Mankato at 7:05 tonight in their home opener, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35. The Rox earned their first win 5-4 at Mankato last night behind Richardo Sanchez' 3 hits and 2 RBIs and Ryan Lillard's 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

Former Twin, Juan Berenguer will be the special guest of the Rox tonight. He'll throw out the first pitch, sign autographs and be available for pictures with fans.

The Rox will host Bismarck at 6:05 Saturday night and 4:05 Sunday afternoon. Evan Hughes calls all the games on AM 1390-Granite City Sports.