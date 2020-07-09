Rox Finsh Sweep of Moon Dogs, Win 6-2

The St. Cloud never trailed in their 2 game series against Mankato and were able to finish the sweep Thursday night as they defeated the Moon Dogs 6-2 in Mankato.

Garett Delano paced the offense for St. Cloud, going 2-5 at the plate and notching 2 RBI's. Kodie Kolden also made noise, hitting a RBI triple in the 8th inning that put the game away.

Getting the start for the Rox was Zane Mills. He pitched 3 innings, only allowing 1 run while striking out 4. Kevin Davis got the win after pitching 2 shutout innings and Blake Stelzer earned the save, going 2.2 innings without allowing a run.

St. Cloud, 4-3 on the season, will travel to Wilmar next and will play 3 games in 2 days against the Stingers. Game 1 is Friday night at 7:05 pm. Pregame starts at 6:35 pm on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.