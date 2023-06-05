Moon Dogs Blank Rox 6-0

The St. Cloud Rox lost 6-0 at Mankato Sunday. The Moon Dogs scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning, 1 in the 4th, 6th and 7th innings. The Rox managed 6 hits compared to 7 for Mankato. St. Cloud committed 2 errors.

Jackson Hauge went 2-4 for the Rox. Cade Lommel threw the first 3 1/3 innings with 5 hits and 4 earned runs to take the loss for St. Cloud. He had 4 strikeouts but also walked 4.

The Rox are 5-2 and will play at Mankato again tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.