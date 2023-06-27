Rox Snap 3-Game Skid with 4-0 Win

The St. Cloud Rox snapped a 3-game losing streak with a 4-0 win at Mankato Monday night. Kolten Smith threw 7 1/3 innings with 5 hits and no runs allowed with 10 strikeouts to get the win.

The Rox had 12 hits compared to 5 for the Moon Dogs. Matt Goetzmann went 2-3 with 2 runs scored, Chipper Beck went 2-4 with a run scored and 2 RBI, Ripken Reese went 2-4 with a run scored and both Jackson Hauge and Kyle Jackson added 2 hits for St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

The Rox improve to 16-11 and are now just 1/2 game back of Mankato for 2nd place in the Great Plains West Division. St. Cloud is still 5 games back of 1st place Willmar.

The Rox host Mankato tonight at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.