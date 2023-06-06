Rox Win at Mankato 5-3

The St. Cloud Rox improved to 6-2 after posting a 5-3 win at Mankato against the Moon Dogs Monday night. The Rox scored 1 run in the 1st inning, a run in the 6th inning and erupted for 3 runs in the 7th inning. Mankato outhit the Rox 12-10.

Get our free mobile app

Kyle Jackson went 2-4 with 2 run scored, Weber Neels went 2-5 with a run and 1 RBI, Ripken Reese was 3-4 with 1 RBI and Ben Vujovich went 2-3 with a run scored for the Rox.

Ryan Chmielewski threw the first 5 innings with 6 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 6 strikeouts to get the win. Brandon Jaenke recorded the final 2 outs to earn the save.

The Rox will play at Willmar tonight at tomorrow night at 7:05 each night. Hear both games on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.