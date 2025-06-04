Rox Fall At Mankato Tuesday, Return Home Wednesday

The St. Cloud Rox lost a back-and-forth game with the MoonDogs by a 5-3 score Tuesday night in Mankato. The Rox fall to 5-2 with the loss and currently sit one game behind Willmar in the Great Plains West Division.

The Rox took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning when Tyson Leblanc launched a two-run home run to left field with Austin Haley on base following a single.

The MoonDogs tied the game with single runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, but the Rox re-took the lead in the top of the eighth inning on a Cayden Gaskin double that knocked in Tyler Bishop from first.

However, Mankato would have the last laugh with a three-run bottom of the eighth inning and an eventual 5-3 win.

The loss drops the Rox to 5-2 on the season. St. Cloud returns home Wednesday night for a game with Mankato at Joe Faber Field.

First pitch Wednesday is set for 6:35 p.m.. Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.