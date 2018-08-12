Rox End Season with 9-2 Win in Eau Claire

The St. Cloud Rox (37-35) ended their season with a dominant 9-2 win Sunday afternoon over the Express in Eau Claire. With the win, the Rox clinched another winning season.

Ricardo Sanchez and Hance Smith played all nine positions in the win. The team combined for 12 hits in the victory. Ryland Kerr, who registered another three-hit performance, hit a sac-fly to right field and scored Mikie Borst to claim a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning.

St. Cloud went on to score six runs in the fifth inning as they went through their lineup. Noah Hill hit a double to score two runs and was followed by Kerr, who had an RBI double. Smith added a double of his own, scoring Kerr. Later in the inning, Sanchez hit another Rox double that brought home two runs. The team led 7-0 after that point.

Sean Rossand Ben Carew each hit an RBI in the sixth inning for insurance runs. It would be the final time the Rox would score in the game.

Zach Lauzon earned the win, throwing seven innings and striking out five batters. Sanchez and Smith tossed an inning each to finish the game.

The Rox finished the 2018 Northwoods League season with an overall record of 37-35, finishing with a second half record of 21-15