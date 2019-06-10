Rox Complete Sweep

Willmar -- Saint Cloud would take game two from Willmar, winning 8-3 at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Willmar would you be the first team to get on the score board in the bottom of the 3rd thanks to a two run home run by Sam Baier to make the score 2-0. Saint Cloud would get on the board in the top of the 5th thanks to a grand slam by Hance Smith for a 4-2 lead. The Rox would add to their lead in the top of the 6th with a home run by Brett Boner to make it 5-2. They would increase the lead by adding three runs in the 8th inning to make it 8-2.

The Rox, who are now 7-7 and have a three game winning streak, will travel back to Joe Faber Field to play double header against the Mankato Moondogs Tuesday. You can hear both games on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 12:35 p.m.