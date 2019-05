The Rox downed the Larks 4-2 Sunday to complete a 2-game sweep of Bismarck. St. Cloud scored 1 in the 1st inning, 2 in the 6th and 1 in the 7th.

Ryland Kerr went 3-4 with an RBI and Ricardo Sanchez went 2-3 with 1 RBI for the Rox. Jack Cushing threw 6 innings with 1 earned run allowed to get the win.

St. Cloud is 3-3 and will play at Duluth at 11:35 a.m. Monday, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 11:05 a.m.