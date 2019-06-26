Rox Broadcaster Evan Hughes [PODCAST]

St. Cloud Rox broadcaster Evan Hughes is back in St. Cloud for a second season as the voice of the Rox on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. Hughes is a Virginia native who just wrapped up his sophomore season at Virginia Tech.

Hughes talks about what he knew of Minnesota before last summer, how he became interested in broadcasting, his influences in life, working with the Rox and much, much more.

Rox baseball can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports all summer long.