Rox Announce Guest For Home Opener

The St. Cloud Rox have hosted former Twins Greg Gagne, Tom Brunansky, Jacque Jones, Juan Berenguer and Gene Larkin at previous home openers.

This season, former Twins second baseman Steve Lombardozzi will visit Joe Faber Field to throw out the first pitch, sign autographs and mingle with fans. Lombardozzi played for the Twins from 1983-1988, including their World Championship season in 1987.

The Rox will open the home portion of their schedule on June 1st against the Bismarck Larks. Tickets are on sale May 1st.