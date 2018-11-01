Rose Drops 50 In Wolves Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Utah Jazz 128-125 Wednesday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 4-4 overall this season, and 4-1 at home.

Wolves point guard Derrick Rose dropped a career-high 50 points on 19-31 shooting the guide Minnesota to the win. He also dished out six assists and blocked Jazz guard Dante Exum's potential game-tying three pointer as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 16 rebounds for the Wolves in the win, while Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 26 points.

The Wolves will begin a lengthy road trip with a game at Golden State Friday night. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.