Rosario Slam Sends Twins Past Brewers

The Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Monday night at Miller Park. The loss snaps a four-game skid for Minnesota.

Eddie Rosario's grand slam in the top of the third inning was all the offense the Twins needed, with pitcher Randy Dobnak allowing just one run over five innings of work and the bullpen slamming the door.

The Twins are now 11-6 on the season and .5 games ahead of Detroit (!) in the standings.

Minnesota will take on the Brewers for the second game of a three-game series in Milwaukee Tuesday night at Miller Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON.