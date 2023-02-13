ROCORI’s Woods Making Unique Sports Accomplishment This Week

The ROCORI dance team will compete in the Class AA State Tournament Friday and Saturday and dance team member Cecelia Woods will be there. She will participate in a 9th consecutive state tournament. Woods has been participating in state tournaments representing ROCORI in diving, dance team and track and field for the past few years.

Woods' list of accomplishments are long including multiple Central Lakes Conference championships, she is a 2-time section 8A diving champ and diver of the year, 4-time section 8AA track champion, state true team meet individual and team champion, and section 4AA high kick dance team selection.

ROCORI dance competes in both the jazz and the high kick Class AA state dance competitions this Friday and Saturday at Target Center. The jazz competition will take place Friday and head dance coach Joyce Baumann indicates ROCORI will be the first team to perform. She says to win the section title it was a bit of an upset for them since they had been chasing both Sauk Rapids-Rice and Becker in competitions this year. Both the Storm and Bulldogs will also participate in the state competition this week. Both Woods and Baumann say this year's dance team is special. Woods explains that she is motivated to dance for her teammates and herself. Baumann hopes even though ROCORI will dance first Friday that they will leave a lasting impression on the judges.

Woods will continue to compete in athletics after high school as she has committing to the University of Arizona. Woods has been participating in 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, and runs the 200 and 400 meter relay events.

If you'd like to listen to my full conversation with Cecelia Woods and Joyce Baumann it is available below.