ROCORI’s Herberg On Spring Football Season [PODCAST]

The Minnesota State High School League decided the fate of fall sports Tuesday afternoon. Soccer, swimming/diving, tennis and cross country will begin this month, while football and volleyball will be played in the spring.

ROCORI head football coach James Herberg joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to discuss the decision. He explains his initial reaction to the news, how it might affect multi-sport athletes at ROCORI, whether there are any positives to the news and more.

https://stcloudpodcasts.ftp.townsquaredigital.com/Podcasts/Herberg%208520.mp3