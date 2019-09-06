High School Volleyball, Soccer Results

Cathedral Volleyball downed Mora in 3 games Thursday to improve to 2-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference and 3-4 overall. Faith Van Erp had 9 kills and 20 set assists and Kaitlyn Voth had 8 kills for the Crusaders.

Volleyball:

Brainerd 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Alexandria 1

Willmar 3, Rocori 0

Minneapolis Edison 3, Apollo 0

Foley 3, Little Falls 1

Albany 3, Zimmerman 0

Boys Soccer:

Tech 2, Alexandria 0

(Derek Herrington and Zak Mohamad scored goals and Christian Engel had 7 saves as Tech improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Central Lakes Conference)

Apollo 3, Fergus Falls 0

Brainerd 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1 (overtime)

Rocori 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 3, Little Falls 0

(Jacob Manor had all 3 goals for Cathedral)

Girls Soccer:

Brainerd 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Alexandria 2, Tech 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 7, Rocori 0

Fergus Falls 3, Apollo 2

Cathedral 2, Little Falls 0

(Cathedral got goals from Ava Schmidt and Caroline O'Driscoll. First shut out of the season for Abby Chamernick in net. Cathedral is 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference)