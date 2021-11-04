Cathedral Volleyball Knocked Out In Section Semis

photo courtesy of Cathedral Activities

Cathedral volleyball lost 3 games to none to top seeded Sauk Centre Thursday night in the Section 6AA semifinals at Tech High School.  Scores were 14-25, 21-25, and 19-25.  Kayla Sexton had 11 kills and 11 digs, Kaitlyn Voth had 7 kills and 6 blocks and Eleanor Pelzel added 5 kills, 3 blocks and 12 digs for the Crusaders.  Paige Lenzen-Hammeral added 17 digs for Cathedral.

The Crusaders end their season with a 17-12 record.  Sauk Centre will play in the Section 6AA final at Tech High School at 3pm Saturday.

 

