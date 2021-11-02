Cathedral Volleyball Advances; Rocori vs. Sauk Rapids Tonight

Cathedral downed Albany 3 games to 1 Monday night in the Section 6AA quarterfinals in Albany. Scores were 25-22, 12-25, 25-19, 25-17. Kayla Sexton had 14 kills and Eleanor Pelzel added 12 kills for the Crusaders. Cathedral will play top seeded Sauk Centre at Tech High School Thursday at 5pm in the Section semifinals. Pequot Lakes will play Milaca at 7pm at Tech in the other semifinal.

Tonight in Section 8-3-A Rocori will play at Sauk Rapids-Rice at 8pm. In the other semifinal top seeded Alexandria will host Detroit Lakes at 8pm tonight. The section final will take place at a neutral site Saturday.