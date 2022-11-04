Cathedral Volleyball Upsets Sauk Centre in Section Playoffs

Cathedral Volleyball Upsets Sauk Centre in Section Playoffs

photo courtesy of Cathedral Activities

The Cathedral volleyball team defeated Sauk Centre 3 games to 1 Thursday night in Sauk Rapids to advance to the Section 6AA Final.  Game scores were 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, and 25-19.   Sauk Centre is the #1 seed in the Section and is ranked #5 in the State.

Kayla Sexton had 23 kills and 4 digs, Cammy Sand added 25 set assists and Ellie Klinefelter had 19 digs for Cathedral.  Cathedral is 21-8 and will play Pequot Lakes Saturday at 3 p.m. at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Saturday in the Section 6AA Final.

Pequot Lakes 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Get our free mobile app

Section 5AA Semifinals
Annandale 3, Rockford 0
Watertown-Mayer 3, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 0
(Annandale will play Watertown-Mayer at 6 p.m. Saturday at STMA)

Section 83A Final
Detroit Lakes 3, Alexandria 2

Section 84A Final
Rogers 3, STMA 2

Section 3AA Semifinals
Paynesville 3, Minnewaska 1
(Paynesville will play Pipestone in the Section 3AA Final in Marshall Saturday)

 

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022

Filed Under: Cathedral Volleyball, Sauk Centre
Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports