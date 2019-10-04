Rocori Travels To Becker Friday For Key Football Game
The #8 Rocori Spartans will travel to #7 Becker Friday night in a key Class AAAA matchup. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.
Rocori is 4-1 on the season with wins against Willmar, Fergus Falls, Delano and Big Lake and a loss to Hutchinson. The Bulldogs are also 4-1, with their lone loss coming to Hutchinson as well.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 6:50.
ELSEWHERE:
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Moorhead
Cathedral @ Zimmerman
Tech @ Alexandria
Willmar @ Apollo
Sartell @ Brainerd