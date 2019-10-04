Rocori Travels To Becker Friday For Key Football Game

The #8 Rocori Spartans will travel to #7 Becker Friday night in a key Class AAAA matchup. The game can be heard on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.

Rocori is 4-1 on the season with wins against Willmar, Fergus Falls, Delano and Big Lake and a loss to Hutchinson. The Bulldogs are also 4-1, with their lone loss coming to Hutchinson as well.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 6:50.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Moorhead

Cathedral @ Zimmerman

Tech @ Alexandria

Willmar @ Apollo

Sartell @ Brainerd