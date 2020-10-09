Rocori Tops Big Lake In Season Opener – Week One Scoreboard

The Rocori Spartans beat Big Lake 24-8 Friday night in the 2020 season opener. Quarterback Camdyn Bauer threw a 41 yard touchdown pass to Tucker Haakonson in the first quarter and ran in a touchdown from 38 yards out in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Brady Linn had a rushing touchdown for Rocori, whose defense also forced two interceptions, recovered a fumble and fell on a muffed punt in the game.

The Spartans' opponent in week two, Chisago Lakes, had to cancel the game due to their district transitioning to distance learning. Rocori is looking for an opponent to fill the vacancy.

OTHER SCORES:

Foley 26, Cathedral 6

Monticello 34, Sauk Rapids-Rice 14

Sartell 35, Apollo 13

Hutchinson 40, Tech 6