ROCORI to Name Court After Longtime Coach

ROCORI is naming their basketball court after longtime head coach Bob Brink. Friday December 8th will be the first time the Spartans will play a home game on the recently renamed court. ROCORI will host Princeton December 8th at 7:15 p.m.

Coach Brink was the ROCORI head boys basketball coach from 1969-2012 and amassed 936 wins, which is third all-time in the state of Minnesota. Coach Brink led the Spartans to 22 conference championships and 13 state tournament appearances including a state championship in 1988 with an undefeated season.

There will be a short ceremony prior to the start of the varsity game against Princeton to introduce the court.