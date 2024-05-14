Central MN Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my eleventh year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

CENTRAL VALLEY LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Brewers defeated their conference rivals the Rockies, they out hit them eleven to four. This included three doubles and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was Brady Kenning, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Lund threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. JT Harren threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Brewers offense was led by Luke Harren, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Dustin Adams went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Logan Adams went 1-for-4. Ethan Fruth went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tyler Stang earned a walk. Sam Iten went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs and JT Harren went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. The Rockies starting pitcher was Connor Schoborg, he threw six innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Weber threw three innings, he gave up three runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Jordan Neu earned a pair of walks. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hunter Heidgerken earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dufner and Luke VanErp both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, both teams collected five hits, JT Harren the Brewers starting pitcher threw a gem. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two runs, two walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. The Brewers offense was led by Ethyn Fruth, he went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. JT Harren went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Josh Lanctot had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cade Stang went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Luke Harren earned a walk. Derrick Orth went 1-for-5, Jake Stalboerger went 1-for-4 and Brady Kenning earned two walks and he had a pair of stolen bases. The Lakers starting pitcher was Chance Berger, he threw four innings. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Nolan Notch threw five innings in relief, he gave up two hits, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Alex Lenzmeier, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Nolan Notch earned a walk. Austin Lenzmeier and Andrew Schmidt both went 1- for-3 and Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-1. Max Fuchs earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 12 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 6

The Express defeated their league rivals the Rockies, they were out hit thirteen to ten. The Express had a home run and a double and a big six runs third inning. The starting pitcher for the Express was Matt Dingmann, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingmann threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw three innings to close it out. He gave up seven hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Express offense was led by Adam Beyer, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Schmidt went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Noah Young went 1- for-2. Ben Johnson went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brain Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Jaxon Marquardt went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. The Rockies starting pitcher was Jake Brinker, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Thad Leiser threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Rockies offense was led by David Jonas, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Dufner went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Livingston went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Brady Blattner earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Jordan Neu went 4-for-6 and Thad Leiser went 1-for-5. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk and Tyler Geislinger had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 16 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them fifteen to six. This included six doubles and they were aided by eight walks. Carson Geislinger started on the mound for the Clippers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Dustin Kramer threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits. The Clippers offense was led by Lincoln Haugen, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Berg went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Landon Neiman went 3- for-5 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, had three stolen bases and he scored four runs. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 4-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Caden Neiman went 2-for-2 for two RBIs and Colton Harff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Lane Harff went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Myles Dziengel earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Block earned a walk. Matt Geislinger went 1-for3 and he earned a walk. Brendan Ashton earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Kevin Kramer was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Hawks starting pitcher was Austin Schlangen, he threw 3 1/3 innings. He gave up seven hits, seven runs and three walks. Jackson Geislinger threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up three hits, six runs and four walks. Connor Holthaus threw two innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Hawks offense was led by Jackson Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a double and Cullen Hoffman went 2-for-3. Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sorato Yamane went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 19 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 0

The Express defeated their league rivals the Gussies, they out hit them fourteen to three. They had nine players collect hits and they were aided by four walks. The starting pitcher for the Express was Matt Dingmann, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. The Express offense was led by Scott Marquardt, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Jaxon Marquardt went 2-for-55, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and Noah Young went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 4-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Clay Faber earned two walks and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned three walks, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Zach Schmidt was credited for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a trio of runs. Ashton “Schugs” went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a trio of walks and he scored a run. The Gussies starting pitcher was Nevin Bloom; he threw three innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zach Meyer threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, seven runs and five walks. Everett Yarky threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Steven Pennertz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and three walks. Tanner Toenjes threw one inning, he gave up a walk. Marcus Lommel went 2-for2, Mitch Gwost went 1-for-2 and Everett Yarky earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE

AVON LAKERS 14 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

The Lakers defeated their league foe the Falcons, they out hit them ten to three, this included three doubles and a home run. They had two big innings, they put up five runs in the second and four in the sixth innings. They were aided by eleven walks, this gave their pitchers a great deal of support. Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two singles, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Wellman threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Janzen, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for six huge RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Bennett Hylla went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run and Carter Holthaus earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Elliot Allen went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs and Carter Philippi was hit by a pitch. Reese Gregory went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Joe Dolan earned three walks and he scored a run. Cole Wellman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Falcons starting pitcher was Peter Knopik, he threw three innings. He gave up six hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Gerad Kokett threw three innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gerard Kokett went 1-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Juan Melanciano went 1-for-3 and Carter Holien went 1-for-2.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 16 SOBIESKI SKIS 5

The Steves defeated their league rivals the Skis, they out hit them eighteen to eight, including four home runs and two doubles. The Steves starting pitcher was Landen Lunser, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chris Belling threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Steves offense was led by Jake Schelonka, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and a double for five RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Cole Fuecker went 2-for6 with two home runs, for five RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Mathew Meyer went 4-for-6 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Charlie Kent went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and T. J. Bevans went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Logan Siemers went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Zach Motschke went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eli Hanson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Tuholsky went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Andrew Wollak earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Skis starting pitcher was Matt Pilippi, he threw three innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, and he recorded three strikeouts. The Skis offense was led by Hudson Pilippi, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Collin Eckman went 1-for-3. Beau Thoma went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Collin Kray went 1- for-1 with a double for a RBI and Jake Kapphahn was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Matt Pilippi went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Matt Baier earned a walk and he scored a run. Dusty Parker earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 8 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 7

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Rebels, they each collected six hits. The Saints had a pair of big doubles and they were aided by ten walks. They put up three runs in the fifth and four in the eighth innings. Austin Dickmann started on the mound for the Saints. He threw four innings, he gave up four hits, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jake Ethen threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired the one batter he faced. Luke Harren threw 4 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Jake Ethen, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Dickmann went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Tanner Reis went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Austin Dickmann earned two walks and he scored run. Carter Voss went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Tomasek went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Aiden Micholski went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. The Rebels starting pitcher was Isaac Hanson, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, eight walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Haapajoki threw two innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Kramer threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. The Rebels offense was led by Chris Smolke, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Jelacie went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brain Skluzacek went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he had three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Seth Vagts went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he was a hit by a pitch. Alex Haapajoki had a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI, Isaac Hanson had a pair of walks and he was credited for a RBI and Zack Heidmann had a walk and he scored a run.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 7 PIERZ LAKERS 2

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to six. This included two home runs and two doubles, they were aided by seven walks. Mike Moulzolf started on the mound for the Lumberjacks, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Lumberjacks offense was led by Alex Foss, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Sam Keeler went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Chuck Hackett went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Dan Morad went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Vince Jurek went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Joe Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a pair of walks. The Lakers starting pitcher was Preston Rocheleau, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Peter Herman threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. David Kroger threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Diers, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run for two RBIs. Peter Herman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Chase Becker earned a walk. Kolten Happke went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and David Kroger went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 11 PIERZ BULLDOGS 10

The Riverdogs defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them thirteen to twelve. Nick Henry started on the mound for the Riverdogs, he threw 1 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zach Leibold threw five innings, he gave up six hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Tyler Jendro threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Riverdogs offense was led by Ryan Snyder, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Zack Cekalla went 2-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned four walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Grayson Suska went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. Joe Gaida went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Young went 3-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Nate Psyck earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Brezinka went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Chad Weiss, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gunnar Gustafson threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Hastings threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Cooper Groshorn threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and one walk. Mason Herold threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Chad Weiss, he went 2-for-5 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Teddy Dehler went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Gunnar Gustafson went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Cooper Granhorn earned a walk. Mason Herold went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a trio of runs. Craig Luberts went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Kyle Hastings earned a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Haberman went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Deegan Beck went 1-for-5 for RBI.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 3

The Black Sox defeated their league rivals the Saints, they were out hit seven to three. They collected two walks and they were aided by sixteen walks. Andrew Kerzman started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win; he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Iver Papke threw three innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Black Sox offense was led by Nate Mettenburg, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a base and he scored a trio of runs. Ben Millard went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he had a stolen base and Carter Neuenschwander earned two walks. Ike Sawyer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Mason Toutges was credited for a RBI. Jake Braegelman earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Bryan Benson earned three walks and he scored a run and Cameron Knudson earned a walk. The Saints starting pitcher was Jake Ethen, he threw five innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, ten walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Aiden Michkolski threw three innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Saints offense was led by Logan Harren, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Austin Dickmann and Brandon Dickmann both earned a pair of walks. Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Rolando Romas went 1-for-4. Tanner Reis went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

ST. JOSEPH JOES 5 SARTELL MUSKIES 2

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Muskies, they out hit them twelve to six, including a home run and a pair of triples. Their starting pitcher was Joey Aitkinson, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit and recorded three strikeouts. Blake Kilanowski threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Charle Aitkinson threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Joes offense was led by Ben Alvord, he went 2-for-5 with a huge home run to tie the game in the sixth inning. He went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Joe Atkinson went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Lukas Theisen went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Tanner Blommer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5 with a triple and Sam Schnieder went 1-for-2 with a triple. Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Parker Schultz went 1-for-1 and Andrew Root earned a walk. The Muskies starting pitcher was Adam Wenker, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. John Schumer threw five innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, five runs, and he recorded four strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by Andrew Deters, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-5 with a double and Cody Partch went 2-for-4. Tim Burns went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Brian Schellinger had a stolen base. Adam Schellinger went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Riley Arndt earned two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 6 CLEAR WATER RIVERCATS 0

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Rivercats, they out hit them eleven to one, including three doubles. Jackson Philipp started on the mound for the Lakers, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tommy Gohman threw two innings to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Jake Samuelson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base. Matt Korte went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Brett Knudsen earned a walk. Caleb Leintz went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Jackson Phillipp went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Justin Hagstrom went 1-for-4. Blake Brown went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Tommy Gohman earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Rivercats was Ty Carper, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Carper threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Their offense was led by Adam Smith, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Jack Grell had a stolen base. Bryan McCallum, Callan Henkemeyer and Preston Schlegel all earned a walk.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 6 NORWAY LAKE/SUNBURG LAKERS 5

The Twins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit the Lakers fourteen to eleven including eight collecting hits and a big double. The starting pitcher for the Twins was Ben Kulset, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Twins offense was led by Zak Madsen, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Brayden Shindelien went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Cole Dolezal had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Josh Soine went 3-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Mike Danielson went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jake Rambow went 1-for5 and Dalton Rambow went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The Lakers starting pitcher was Weston Gjerde, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Henjum threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Justin Johnson; he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jared Cortez went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Regan Carlson earned a walk. Jaiden Henjum went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Luke Jesentz had a sacrifice bunt. Aaron Zimmer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Weston Gjerde scored a run. Evan Young went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Ruter went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

ATWATER CHUCKERS 10 REGAL EAGLES 4

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Eagles, they out hit them thirteen to eight. This includes a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher David Kingery threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight singles, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Chuckers offense was led by Carson McCain, he went 3-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and Jeff Peterson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Jordan Olson went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Kobe Holtz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Serbus was hit by a pitch. Josh Kingery went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan Straumann was hit twice by a pitch. David Kingery went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Eli Albrecht earned a walk. Jeff Peterson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs, Zach Bagley earned a walk and Victor Gilbert scored a run. The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Konnor Rohloff threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Gabe Rohman threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Eagles offense was led by Bennet Shultz, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and Grant Paffrath went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Derek Dengerud went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Chi Schneider went 1-for-4 and Nathan Meyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 12 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them seventeen to nine. This included three home runs and three doubles and nine players collecting hits. The Martins staring pitcher was Tanner Arceneau, he threw three innings. He gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jaylyn Arceneau threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Lieser threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Ben Schroeder threw two innings to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Tanner Arceneau, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for five big RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a trio of runs. Scott Lieser went 4-for-5 with a home run for five big RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Thelen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Avery Schmitz earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Matt Schlangen was hit by a pitch. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs and Jaydon Schaefer went 1-for-1. Nolan Reuter went 2-for-6 with a double and Ryan Messer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. The Lakers starting pitcher was Tori Olmscheid, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Hopfer threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Carter Wessel threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded five strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Josh Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Grant Ludwig went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned three walks and he had a stolen base. Carter Wessel went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Lieser earned a walk and he scored a run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-5 and Cooper Bast went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 3 NEW MUNICH SIVLERSTREAKS 2

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Silverstreaks, they out hit them nine to six, this includes three big doubles. Dalton Thelen started on the mound for the Royals, he threw six innings. He gave up five hits, one run, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Justin Schroeder threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Thelen closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Royals offense was led by Goose Hadley, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Carter Thelen earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jack Boos went 1-for-3 and Dylan Adams was hit by a pitch. The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Ty Reller, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Brandon Holm threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. The Silverstreaks offense was led by Carter Schiffler, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Keagan Stangler had a pair of sacrifice bunts. Brandon Holm and Caden Sand both went 1-for-4 and both earned a walk. Will Funk went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ty Reller earned a walk. Carter Birr went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Devin Hansen earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan Funk earned two walks.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 9 ELROSA SAINTS 4

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Saints, they both collected twelve hits. Their starting pitcher was Reagan Nelson, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Anthony Revermann threw five innings in relief, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Chargers offense was led by Dylan Gertken, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Jamie Terres went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Eric Terres went 2- for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Nathan Terres went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs and Ben Welle scored a run. Reagan Nelson earned a walk, Owen Meyer earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg scored a run. The Saints starting pitcher was Riley Meyer, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Wyatt Steffenson threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and two walks. Tori Johnson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. The Saints offense was led by Gavin Kampsen, he went 3-for-5 for a RBI and Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Kevin Kuefler went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Dingmann was credited for a RBI. Peyton Winter went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Casey Lenarz earned a walk. Derek Wiener went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Andrew Weller went 1-for-2, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Illies went 1-for-2.

FARMING FLAMES 2 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Flames defeated their league rivals the Rangers, they out hit them eight to four, including a pair of doubles and they were aided by nine walks. The Flames starting pitcher was Adam Nibaur, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ethan Navratil threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. The Flames offense was led by Adam Winkels, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Robert Schleper went 2-for-4. Isaac Nett went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Ethan Navatril went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run and Josh Decker earned a walk. Ethan Borgerding went 1-for-1 with a double and Owen Sunderman earned a walk. Isaac Evenson went 1-for-1, Carson Holthaus earned two walks and Will Mergen was hit by a pitch. The Rangers starting pitcher Russ Leyendecker threw seven innings. He gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Josh Mackedanz threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Rangers offense was led by Max Athmann, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Austin Pauls earned two walks. Brandon Schleper went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, Bryce VanderBeek went 1-for-3 and Jordan Schleper had a sacrifice bunt.

EXHIBITION GAMES

MORA BLUE DEVILS 3 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 0

The Blue Devils from the Eastern Minny league defeated the Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley League. Both teams collected four hits in this good pitching dual. The starting pitcher for the Blue Devils was Derek Graves, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Logan Graves threw six innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Blue Devils offense was led by Austin Peterson, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Derek Graves went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Norby went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Logan Graves went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Erick Raivo had a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Foss had a walk. The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Nate Nierenhausen, he threw three innings. Chase Heying threw two innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Jackson Vos threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and two runs. Dan O’Connell threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout. The Stone Poneys offense was led by Calen O’Connell, he went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Jackson Vos went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Shawn Lindsey and Dan O’Connell both went 1-for-3 and Will Kranz earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

COUNTY LINE

STARBUCK STARS 9 NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 0

The Stars defeated their league rivals the Twins, they out hit them seven to six. They were aided by twelve walks and they had a pair of big innings. They put up four runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh inning. The Stars starting pitcher was Austin Versteeg, he threw four innings. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Drew Olsonawski threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Gruber closed it out with one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Stars offense was led by Darion Alexander, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. PJ Johnson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he had a walk and Matt Gruber went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Alex Panitzke went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Drew Olsonawski earned a walk. Dylan Alexander went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Hendrickson was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Austin Versteeg earned a walk and he scored a run and Conner Erickson earned a walk. The Twins starting pitcher was Dylan Arndorfer, he threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Josh Soine threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Zak Madsen threw one inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced. The Twins offense was led by Josh Soine he went 2-for-4 and Scott Rambow went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Dylan Arndorfer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Derek Dolezel went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Mason Madsen went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Zak Madsen, Ben Kulset and Mike Danielson all earned a walk and Rylan Shimek was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY

GREENWALD CUBS 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Grovers, they out hit them eleven to four. The Cubs had eight that collected hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three singles, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw one inning to close it out, he gave up a hit and he recorded two strikeouts The Cubs offense was led by Sam Frieler, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tyler Engelmeyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gabe Schwieters went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Braun scored a run. Breydon Dobmeier went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Ettel earned a walk. Grant Moscho went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Brady Lenarz scored a run. Tyler Thomes went 1- for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Isaac Rosenberger went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Hoffman went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. The Grovers starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs and two walks. Joe Schwinghamer threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded on strikeout. Ryan Olmscheid went 2-for-3, Alex Welle went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

COUNTY LINE

STARBUCK BUCKS 4 PAYNESVLLE PIRATES 2

The Bucks defeated their league rivals the Pirates, they out hit them nine to seven. This included a home run and a double. The starting pitcher for the Bucks was Darion Alexander, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recored six strikeouts. Colin Richards threw four innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. The Bucks offense was led by Jackson Hendrickson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Mitch Gruber went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Drew Olsonawski went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Aaron Versteeg earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Gruber went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Darion Alexander and PJ Johnson both earned a walk. Mike Andreas went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Versteeg went 1-for-4. The Pirates starting pitcher was Bennett Evans, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Luke Johnson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Pirates offense was led by Reed Johnson, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-5. Drew Tangen and Luke Johnson both went 1-for-4, Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Griffin Bjerke scored a run.