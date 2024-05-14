Central MN High School Baseball Recap

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

MONDAY MAY 13th

ST. CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADES 10 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 1

The Crusaders defeated their conference rivals the Flyers, they out hit them ten to five. This included three doubles and they played awesome defense. Their starting pitcher was Cade Simones, he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw 2 2/3 innings to close it out, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Crusaders offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had four stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Henry Schloe went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Nolan Gigaouette scored a run. Matt Primus went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned one walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he was credited for a RBI. John Brew went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Caden Johnson earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run, Cade Simones earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and N. Plante earned a walk and he had a stolen base. The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Oothoudt, he threw 3 13 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and two walks. Charlie Smieja threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Flyers offense was led by Charlie Smieja, he went 2-for-2 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Carter Gwost went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Bobby Toure went 2-for-3. Jacob Dahlberg earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Joey Welinski earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Carter Oothoudt earned two walks, Isaak Kalis and Garrett Lindberg both earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS 6 MORA MUSTANGS 3

The Pioneers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, they out hit them nine to seven. They had seven players collect hits and they played solid defense. The Pioneers starting pitcher was Brayden Haberman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Max Barclay threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up two hits and a run. The Pioneers offense was led by Weston Woitalla, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Bo Woitalla went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Chase Becker went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Max Barclay went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Joey Stuckmeyer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kyle Winscher went 1-for-3 with a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Reese Young went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had four stolen bases and he scored a trio of runs. The Mustangs starting pitcher was Owen Lind, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Gmahl threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. The Mustangs offense was led by Nathan Nelson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Brock Folkema had a pair of walk and he scored a run. Owen Szoka went 3-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Owen Lind and Carter Gmahl both earned a walk. Karson Mackedanz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Alex Warner went 1-for-3.

SRR STORM 7 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 0

The Storm from the Central Lakes Conference defeated their Mississippi 8 foe the Bluejackets. They out hit them eleven to two and they play very good defense. The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw 6 1//3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two singles, three walks and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. Ben Rothstein closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. The Storm offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Brody Sabin went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Swanson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Ethan Mader went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ethan Martin earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Logan Bauer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Vincent Murn went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. The Bluejackets starting pitcher was Colton Block, he threw four innings. He gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brayden Olson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Tayton Westphal, he went 1-for-2 and Brayden Coplan went 1-for-3. Chris Wetz had a pair of walks, Colton Block was hit by a pitch and Talon Haley had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE 6 ACGC 0

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons, they out hit them eleven to no hits. The Bulldogs had a pair of pitchers combine for a nohitter. Bryce Vanderbeek started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he issued five walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Esau Nelson threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Brayden Vanderbeek, he went 2-for-4 for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Esau Nelson went 1-for-4. Abe Brunner went 3-for-3 for a RBI, he had a quad of stolen bases and he scored a run. Brayden Pung went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Owen Brick earned a walk and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice, had a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. Gavin Bulthuis went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Reed Johnson earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Charlie Stang earned a walk. The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw four innings. He gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Rowan Molinaro threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brody Straumann earned two walks, Tucker Johnson, Peyton Thompson and Isaiah Renne all earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 16 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

The Falcons defeated their foe the Royals, they out hit them fifteen to five. This included seven doubles, a triple and a home run. The Falcons starting pitcher was Derek Dahmen, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Reed Hermanson threw one inning, he gave up three hits and one run. Chase Dehler threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. The Falcons offense was led by Brett Leabch, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles for five RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Bryce Gapinski went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Reed Hermanson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Noah Gapinski went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored three runs. Alex Jennissen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jaden Enerson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Tyler Wilhelmi went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Trey Emmerich was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. The starting pitcher for the Royals was Nick Leibold, he threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Keaton Nelson threw two innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek, he went 1-for-2 with a triple and he earned a walk. Jonah Schnieder went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk, Keaton Nelson and John Bzdok both went 1-for-2.

NORWOOD YOUNG AMECIA RAIDERS 13 MAPLE LAKE IRISH 2

The Raiders defeated their foe the Irish, they out hit them eighteen to four. This included four doubles and two triples, they had eleven collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was J. Paumen, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Raiders were led on offense by B. Heuer, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, three stolen bases and he scored two runs. B. Molnau went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. J. Paumen went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. A. Dent went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. R. Lentch went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. B. Schaefer went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and M. Johnson went 1-for-1 for a RBI. The Irish starting pitcher was Gabe Jurgens, he threw three innings. He gave up eleven hits and nine runs. Brayden Fobbe threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Irish offense was led by Danny Reilley, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-3 and Luke Goelz was hit by a pitch and credited for a RBI. Nick Jost went 1-for-2, Brayden Fobbe had a walk and he scored a run and Lane Faue earned a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS 4 PRINCETON TIGERS 3

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 rivals the Tigers, they out hit them thirteen to seven. This included a triple and a pair of doubles and seven collecting hits. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Kellen Graning, he threw six innings. He gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Sawyer Anderson threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. The Bulldogs offense was led by Kellen Graning, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Daluge went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gerad Hanle went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Isaac Guck was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Guck earned a walk. Ethan Obermoller and Reid McCalla both went 1-for-4. The Tigers starting pitcher was Nolan Peters, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up thirteen hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Tigers offense was led by Lukas Olson, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he had a pair of walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Lane Olson went 2-for-4 with a triple, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Peters went 2-for-4 with a double and Cullen Drews had a stolen base and he was credited for two RBIs. Niko Bratulich went 1-for-3 with a walk and Eli Gibbs was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Peterson went 1-for-3 and Nolan Peters was hit by a pitch.